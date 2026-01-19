Los Angeles faces Denver on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Lakers (25-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (29-14, third in the Western Conference) Denver; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (25-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (29-14, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Denver looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Nuggets have gone 18-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks ninth in the league with 28.3 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.0.

The Lakers are 18-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference giving up only 116.7 points while holding opponents to 48.7% shooting.

The Nuggets’ 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 47.1% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is averaging 25.9 points and 7.3 assists for the Nuggets. Peyton Watson is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 29.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

