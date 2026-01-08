Los Angeles and Milwaukee to meet for out-of-conference contest

Milwaukee Bucks (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-12, fourth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Milwaukee Bucks (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Milwaukee play in non-conference action.

The Lakers have gone 10-6 at home. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 116.6 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Bucks are 7-12 on the road. Milwaukee has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers average 116.3 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 115.6 the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Lakers allow.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Bucks 119-95 in their last meeting on Nov. 16. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 41 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 28.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Myles Turner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (foot), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf).

Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

