Loïs Boisson withdraws from Australian Open with injury

PARIS (AP) — French Open semifinalist Loïs Boisson has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The 22-year-old Boisson has been struggling…

PARIS (AP) — French Open semifinalist Loïs Boisson has withdrawn from the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Boisson has been struggling with injuries since a deep run at Roland-Garros last year in her Grand Slam main draw singles debut.

She has not played since the end of September and the No. 35-ranked player said she took the decision to skip the Australian Open to be able to compete “at 100% for the rest of the season.”

In Paris, Boisson beat top-10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

“I tried everything to be ready on time,” she said in a message posted on Instagram. “But I know that rushing can harm my body and my health in the long term especially.”

The Australian Open starts on Jan. 18.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.