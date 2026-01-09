Lightning take win streak into game against the Flyers

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-8, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to build upon an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 12-5-5 record at home and a 22-12-8 record overall. The Flyers serve 10.0 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

Tampa Bay has gone 14-4-3 in road games and 26-13-3 overall. The Lightning have scored 145 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 3-0. Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored 13 goals with 12 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 6.7 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.