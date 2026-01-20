Lightning take on the Sharks, look to continue home win streak

San Jose Sharks (25-20-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (30-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday,…

San Jose Sharks (25-20-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (30-13-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -302, Sharks +241; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Tampa Bay has a 30-13-4 record overall and a 12-9-0 record on its home ice. The Lightning serve 13.8 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.

San Jose has a 25-20-3 record overall and a 12-11-0 record in road games. The Sharks have given up 168 goals while scoring 150 for a -18 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 7-3. Darren Raddysh scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 21 goals and 28 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has nine goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 13 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 8.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.