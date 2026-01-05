Lightning host the Avalanche after Raddysh’s hat trick

Colorado Avalanche (31-3-7, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7…

Colorado Avalanche (31-3-7, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche after Darren Raddysh recorded a hat trick in the Lightning’s 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Tampa Bay has an 11-9-0 record at home and a 25-13-3 record overall. The Lightning are third in league play serving 13.3 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado has a 31-3-7 record overall and a 14-3-5 record on the road. The Avalanche have scored 164 total goals (4.0 per game) to lead the NHL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 3-2. Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has scored 18 goals with 25 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has seven goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 35 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 6.6 penalties and 17.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.