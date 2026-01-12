Lightning beat Flyers for 10th straight win as Cooper notches 600th win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist as the Tampa…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning notched their 10th consecutive victory with a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

It was also the 600th regular-season win for Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper. Coming in his 1,005th game, he reached the milestone behind only Scotty Bowman, who got there in three fewer games.

Hagel and Brayden Point scored power-play goals as the Lightning won in Philadelphia for the second time in 48 hours. The Lightning have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in team history and the first time since a franchise-record 11-game streak in February 2020.

Point, who scored at 4:29 of the second period, appeared to injure his leg on the shot as he twisted to the ice awkwardly. He was helped off the ice by teammates and did not return.

Pontus Holmberg and Guentzel each scored on the first shift and first shot of a period. Holmberg scored 1:10 into the first period. Guentzel had an Erik Cernak shot carom off his pants past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar 33 seconds into the second.

Kucherov added an empty-net goal, extending his streak of multipoint games to 10. He has 47 points in his last 22 games.

Jonas Johansson made 19 saves for his 10th win this season.

The game was especially chippy, as the teams combined for 21 penalties, totaling 78 minutes.

Christian Dvorak scored goal for Philadelphia, which has dropped three straight.

Up Next

Lightning: Continue their five-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Flyers: Visit Buffalo on Wednesday.

