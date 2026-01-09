Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell recovering from surgery for serious medical condition

Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell is recovering from surgery for a “serious but treatable medical condition” that was detected before the…

Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell is recovering from surgery for a “serious but treatable medical condition” that was detected before the season, the school said Friday.

In a statement, the school said Chadwell underwent a successful procedure earlier this week to address the condition. Chadwell is expected to resume regular duties before the Flames start spring practice.

While not elaborating on the nature of the condition, the school said it was diagnosed late last summer.

“At the time, a medical plan developed by doctors determined the best course was to have the treatment done after the season,” the school said. “Coach Chadwell and his family appreciate Flames Nation’s prayers, support and well wishes during the remainder of his recovery.”

Chadwell, who turns 49 on Saturday, is 25-13 in his three seasons at Liberty. That included a 13-1 debut in 2023, when the Flames were Conference USA champions and their only loss was to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. They were 4-8 this season after losing their last four games.

Before Liberty, Chadwell was 39-22 in five years at Coastal Carolina with two 11-win seasons.

