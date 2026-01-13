Leverkusen’s Bundesliga game at Hamburg postponed over stadium roof concerns

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s game at Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on Tuesday was postponed on short notice…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s game at Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on Tuesday was postponed on short notice over structural concerns involving the Hamburg stadium’s roof.

In an announcement less than three hours before kickoff, the league said the Volksparkstadion had been closed because of “weather-related structural risks in the area of the stadium roof.” The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

The stadium’s roof covers the seating areas and leaves the playing surface exposed.

It’s the third Bundesliga game in recent days to be called off. Two games originally scheduled for Saturday were postponed due to safety concerns around snow and ice in northern Germany.

The game between Hamburg-based St. Pauli and Leipzig and another between Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim were both rescheduled to Jan. 27 earlier Wednesday.

