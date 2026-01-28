Live Radio
Home » Sports » Leslie scores late tying…

Leslie scores late tying and go-ahead goals in Charge’s 4-2 victory over Torrent

The Associated Press

January 28, 2026, 10:31 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Rebecca Leslie scored late tying and go-ahead goals to help the Ottawa Charge beat the Seattle Torrent 4-2 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the Olympic break.

Leslie tapped in a pass from Brianne Jenner to tie it with 5:14 remaining. then put the Charge in front on a power play with 30 seconds left. Emily Clark capped the scoring 13 seconds later.

Fanuza Kadirova also scored for Ottawa, and Gwyneth Philips made 24 saves.

Hilary Knight and Jesse Eldridge scored for Seattle. Corinne Schroeder stopped 26 shots.

Up next

Torrent: Hosts Toronto on Friday, Feb. 27.

Charge: Hosts Boston on Saturday, Feb. 28.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up