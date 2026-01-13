Leonard scores 35, Harden moves to 9th place on NBA’s scoring list as Clippers beat Hornets 117-109

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and James Harden had 32 to move into ninth place on…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and James Harden had 32 to move into ninth place on the NBA’s career scoring list, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-109 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games.

Jordan Miller added 14 points and Ivica Zubac had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers.

LaMelo Ball had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hornets in their third loss in four games. Kon Knueppel scored 18 points, Moussa Diabaté had 13 points and 15 rebounds, Brandon Miller also scored 13 and Miles Bridges 11.

Harden, who began the night 14 points behind Shaquille O’Neal’s 28,596 points for ninth, had 13 in the first half and then moved ahead on a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

After Tre Mann’s 3-pointer gave Charlotte a 100-99 lead with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, Harden scored eight points during a 15-1 run that gave Los Angeles a 13-point lead 4:02 later.

The Hornets followed with six consecutive point to pull to 114-107 with 1:22 to go, but that was as close as they got.

Leonard scored 20 points with five 3-pointers in the third quarter for the Clippers. Harden made two free throws and a layup, and Leonard hit a 3 for a 73-64 advantage. Ball scored seven consecutive points as Charlotte pulled one point behind with 2:21 left in the quarter and took the lead twice before Miller’s layup just before the buzzer gave Los Angeles an 86-84 lead heading to the fourth.

Harden scored 11 points while playing the entire first quarter. He shot 3 for 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Harden then had two points in the second quarter on 1-for-7 shooting as the Clippers took a 45-43 lead at the break. Leonard had 10 points in the half.

Up next

Hornets: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in the third of a five-game trip.

Clippers: Host Washington on Wednesday night to finish a two-game homestand.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.