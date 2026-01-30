Lens retakes Ligue 1 lead after beating Le Havre

LENS, France (AP) — Lens bounced back from a defeat to Marseille by beating Le Havre 1-0 and retaking the…

LENS, France (AP) — Lens bounced back from a defeat to Marseille by beating Le Havre 1-0 and retaking the lead of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Ruben Aguilar volleyed the winner in first-half stoppage time. Adrien Thomasson had a goal disallowed in the second half after a video review due to a foul.

Paris Saint-Germain can return to the top at Strasbourg on Sunday.

Le Havre was unbeaten in its previous three games and remained 15th in the table.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.