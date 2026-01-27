Leipzig settles for a draw as Hoffenheim wins in weather-delayed Bundesliga games

BERLIN (AP) — Martijn Kaars scored a stoppage-time penalty for St. Pauli to deny Leipzig all three points with a…

BERLIN (AP) — Martijn Kaars scored a stoppage-time penalty for St. Pauli to deny Leipzig all three points with a 1-1 draw in their weather-delayed Bundesliga match on Tuesday.

Leipzig defender David Raum slipped at an inopportune time as he missed the ball and took down Kaars to concede the spot kick.

Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi got his fingers to the ball but couldn’t keep Kaars’ well-struck effort out, and the home team celebrated as if it had won.

It was St. Pauli’s second consecutive point after the derby draw against Hamburger SV and it lifted it a point above bottom side Heidenheim with 15 rounds to play.

Leipzig still moved to fourth, the last qualification spot for the lucrative Champions League, ahead of Stuttgart on goal difference.

Yan Diomande scored midway through the second half for the Red Bull-backed club, which failed to qualify for any European competition last season.

Also Tuesday, Hoffenheim consolidated third place with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen despite finishing with 10 men.

Alexander Prass broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike inside the top right corner before the break, and Grischa Prömel made it 2-0 early in the second half just after Hoffenheim had Wouter Burger sent off after a VAR check for a dangerous challenge on Cameron Puertas.

Hoffenheim has a three-point lead over Leipzig.

Both games Tuesday had been called off earlier this month because of heavy snowfall, ice and snowdrifts across northern Germany including Hamburg and Bremen.

Before the matches, all four teams lined up behind banners that said “We Remember” to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, held every year on Jan. 27. It’s the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of the Nazi German death camps.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.