Leafs, Matthews pounce on Panthers for 4-1 win

TORONTO (AP) — Matthew Knies scored a goal and set up Auston Matthews to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to…

TORONTO (AP) — Matthew Knies scored a goal and set up Auston Matthews to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Easton Cowan also scored for the Maple Leafs and Bobby McMann added an empty-net goal.

Former Maple Leafs draft pick Carter Verhaeghe broke Joseph Woll’s shutout bid with 8:22 remaining as Toronto won its sixth straight at Scotiabank Arena. The Panthers have been blanked only once this season.

Knies made it 2-0 early in the second period. Then, less than four minutes later, he set up Matthews with a pass in front for the captain’s team-leading 21st.

Former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin was in attendance. He was part of a pregame ceremony to mark Matthews becoming the all-time franchise leader in goals. Sundin had the mark at 420. Matthews now sits at 422.

Matthews has seven goals and 11 points in five games since the three-day Christmas break and was foiled by Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky on an early-game power-play breakaway.

Florida outshot the home side 32-23.

This was the Panthers first visit to Toronto since hammering the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on May 18. Toronto has won both meetings this season by a combined score of 7-2.

Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo (foot surgery) returned to the lineup after a 23-game absence.

Panthers forward Brad Marchand did not play in the third period after a hit late in the second. He revealed earlier in the day that he considered signing as a free agent with the Maple Leafs last summer. “It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go. I never thought it was going to be possible to re-sign with Florida. I really didn’t.“

Up next

Panthers visit Montreal on Thursday.

Maple Leafs visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.