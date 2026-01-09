Last serve: Olympic volleyball star Jordan Larson announces this is her final season playing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four-time Olympic medalist and volleyball star Jordan Larson said Friday that this season will be her…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four-time Olympic medalist and volleyball star Jordan Larson said Friday that this season will be her last on the court as a professional athlete.

The 39-year-old Larson is a co-owner and player for LOVB Nebraska, one of six founding members of League One Volleyball, which is in its second professional season. Nebraska plays its home opener Sunday, and the season finale is April 4.

“I still love the game immensely,” Jordan said. “As I’ve gotten older, there’s more pieces that come with it. I’m living on house money, every day is an absolute blessing. … It seems like the time to celebrate what volleyball is doing in the state and how we can continue to grow the sport.”

Larson, a native of Hooper, Nebraska, was captain of the U.S. National team that won its first Olympic gold medal in 2021. She was the MVP and best outside hitter in Tokyo, and her kill clinched the gold medal match.

She is one of three volleyball athletes in history with four Olympic medals, including silver medals in 2012 and 2024, and a bronze in 2016. She played four seasons at the University of Nebraska, where she was part of a Division I national championship in 2006 after being the runner-up in 2005.

League One Volleyball, branded as LOVB and pronounced “LOVE,” made its debut last year after securing more than $100 million in funding from private equity and individuals, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and NBA star Kevin Durant.

