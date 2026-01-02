Kraken visit the Canucks after Beniers’ 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (17-14-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-3, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10:30…

Seattle Kraken (17-14-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -172, Kraken +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Vancouver Canucks after Matthew Beniers’ two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Kraken’s 4-1 win.

Vancouver is 16-20-3 overall and 4-4-1 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks rank seventh in league play with 159 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Seattle is 8-4-1 against the Pacific Division and 17-14-7 overall. The Kraken have given up 108 goals while scoring 99 for a -9 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Canucks won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek has two goals and 20 assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 14 goals and 12 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.