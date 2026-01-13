Kraken rally from 2 goals down and beat Rangers 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Shane Wright scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken rallied from…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shane Wright scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken rallied from two goals down and beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Monday night.

Eeli Tolvanen, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 19 saves. Seattle won for the ninth time in 12 games (9-1-2).

Mika Zibanejad and Sam Carrick scored for the Rangers, and Jonathan Quick finished with 25 saves. New York lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-5-2) and fell to 5-12-4 at Madison Square Garden this season.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and A.J. Greer scored twice as Florida beat Buffalo.

Greer’s second two-goal game of the season helped the Panthers to their second straight victory. His scored in the first period to give Florida a 2-1 lead and his empty-net goal in the third was the winner.

Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, who posted consecutive wins after opening a six-game trip with two loss. The close out the road trip with games at Carolina (Friday) and Washington (Saturday). Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who lost for just the second time in the past 15 games. Colten Ellis made 28 saves

LIGHTNING 5, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay notched their 10th consecutive victory with a win over Philadelphia.

It was also the 600th regular-season win for Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper. Coming in his 1,005th game, he reached the milestone behind only Scotty Bowman, who got there in three fewer games.

Hagel and Brayden Point scored power-play goals as the Lightning won in Philadelphia for the second time in 48 hours. The Lightning have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in team history and the first time since a franchise-record 11-game streak in February 2020.

Point, who scored at 4:29 of the second period, appeared to injure his leg on the shot as he twisted to the ice awkwardly. He was helped off the ice by teammates and did not return.

Pontus Holmberg and Guentzel each scored on the first shift and first shot of a period. Holmberg scored 1:10 into the first period. Guentzel had an Erik Cernak shot carom off his pants past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar 33 seconds into the second.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Copp scored at 3:27 of overtime, lifting Detroit to a win over Carolina.

Alex DeBrincat, who scored and had two assists, set up Copp for the game-winning goal by passing him the puck in front of the net.

John Gibson had 31 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Red Wings, who have won four straight games to pull into a tie atop the Eastern Conference with the Metropolitan-leading Hurricanes.

Detroit started the third with a 3-0 lead and gave up three goals as Carolina tied it.

Frederik Andersen stopped 14 shots for the Hurricanes, who evened it with Jackson Blake’s score, Seth Jarvis short-handed goal and Shayne Gostisbehere’s goal on a power play with 3:01 left in the third.

CANADIENS 6, CANUCKS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Matheson and Juraj Slafkovsky scored goals 37 seconds apart to start the third period, propelling Montreal to a win over the last-place Vancouver.

Alexandre Carrier scored twice in a 20-second span in the second period for Montreal, which rebounded from a 4-0 home-ice loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Noah Dobson and Oliver Kapanen also scored in the Canadiens’ fourth straight win over the Canucks.

Jakub Dobes, making his first start since Jan. 1, stopped 20 shots for Montreal. Dobes defeated Vancouver for the second time in as many outings this season.

Elias Pettersson, Evander Kane and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks.

DEVILS 5, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesper Bratt and Ondrej Palat each scored twice and New Jersey beat Minnesota to snap a four-game skid.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for New Jersey, and Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists. Jacob Markstrom finished with 20 saves.

Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild, and Jesper Wallstedt had 24 saves. Minnesota lost in regulation for just the second time in 10 games (4-2-4) and third in the last 18 (11-3-4).

OILERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid extended his career-high point streak to 19 games, helping Edmonton beat the short-handed Chicago.

McDavid picked up a secondary assist on Edmonton’s first two goals. He has 19 goals and 25 assists during his point streak.

Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist as the Oilers won for the third time in four games. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored, and Connor Ingram made 29 saves.

Chicago played without center Connor Bedard, who was scratched because of an illness. Fellow forward Teuvo Teravainen missed the last two periods, but there was no reason provided by the team.

Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov had a second-period shift that lasted more than 5 1/2 minutes. He skated for 24 1/2 minutes on the night.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his team-best 24th goal for Chicago in the opener of a four-game homestand. Spencer Knight stopped 33 shots.

STARS 3, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Robertson scored late in the third period, Wyatt Johnston scored his 25th goal of the season, and Dallas defeated Los Angeles.

Robertson looked to be trying a centering pass, but the wobbling puck deflected in off Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson with 3:46 remaining. Matt Duchene added an empty-net goal with 17.4 to go, and the Stars have won two of three following a season-worst six-game winless streak.

Jake Oettinger made 24 saves, and Esa Lindell and Sam Steel had two assists.

Quinton Byfield scored on the power play and Darcy Kuemper made 15 saves for the Kings, who have dropped three of four.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

DENVER (AP) — William Nylander scored 3:59 into overtime and Toronto Maple beat Colorado to snap the Avalanche’s 17-game home win streak.

Nylander took a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and lined it past Trent Miner.

Auston Matthews, Easton Cowan and Bobby McMann also added goals as the Maple Leafs improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games.

Joseph Woll turned back 31 shots. He also helped the Maple Leafs withstand a late penalty at the end of regulation.

It was Colorado’s first home loss since Oct. 23. The Avalanche came within a win of matching the franchise’s longest home streak, which was set by the 2021-22 Stanley Cup-winning team. Colorado (19-0-3) hasn’t lost in regulation at Ball Arena this season.

Cale Makar, Brock Nelson and Martin Necas scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon finished with three assists. MacKinnon nearly had the winner in OT, but his shot rang off the crossbar.

