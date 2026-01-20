Kraken bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Islanders

New York Islanders (27-17-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-18-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

New York Islanders (27-17-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-18-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken enter a matchup against the New York Islanders as losers of four straight games.

Seattle is 10-8-5 at home and 21-18-9 overall. The Kraken have a -11 scoring differential, with 132 total goals scored and 143 conceded.

New York has a 27-17-5 record overall and a 13-9-3 record on the road. The Islanders have a 19-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 1-0 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Kraken. Berkly Catton has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Anthony Duclair has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.