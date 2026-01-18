Kostyuk confirms ankle injury after losing in first round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Marta Kostyuk tore a ligament in her left ankle during her first-round loss at the Australian…

Elsa Jacquemot ousted the No. 20 Kostyuk 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) after saving a match point.

Kostyuk rolled her ankle toward the end of the third set.

“Unfortunately, I injured my ankle during my match today, and after further tests, torn ligament was confirmed,” Kostyuk wrote on Instagram.

The Ukrainian added she won’t be able to play in doubles at the tournament with her partner Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

“The Australian Open has always been one of my favorite tournaments, so this isn’t how I imagined my run ending,” she said. “But that’s part of the sport.”

Kostyuk had started the year on a high note, ending runner-up to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the Brisbane International.

“Despite the setback, Brisbane was a great way to start the year, and I’m thankful for that momentum,” she said. “Now it’s time to focus on recovery, and I’m excited to be back on court as soon as possible.”

