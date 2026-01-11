Korpisalo makes 27 saves, Arvidsson scores in Bruins’ 1-0 win over Penguins

BOSTON (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his…

BOSTON (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his career, Viktor Arvidsson scored and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 on Sunday.

The Bruins won for the fifth time in six games despite going 0 for 6 on the power play a day after beating the Rangers 10-2. It was Boston’s first shutout this season.

Coming off a loss at home against Calgary on Saturday that halted their season-high six game winning streak, the Penguins were shut out for the fourth time this season. Stuart Skinner stopped 17 shots.

Unlike Boston’s game a day before, this one was limited in high-quality scoring chances and didn’t have any whacky moments like when the Bruins were awarded a reviewed goal when most of the opponents were in their locker room at the end of the opening period.

Arvidsson’s goal came 11 minutes into the first when he had two shots at a rebound, outworking defenseman Erik Karlsson before lifting a backhander past Skinner from the edge of the crease.

The Penguins made a surge late in the second, with Korpisalo’s best save coming as he quickly slid across the crease to make a glove stop on Sidney Crosby’s backhander from the right circle.

JETS 4, DEVILS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tanner Pearson broke a tie at 6:17 of the third period and Winnipeg beat New Jersey for its first back-to-back victories since mid-November.

Pearson took a pass from Josh Morrissey in front of the net and beat Jake Allen.

The Jets beat Los Angeles on Friday night to end an 11-game losing streak. They last won two straight Nov. 15-18. Winnipeg also won a one-goal game for the first time since Nov. 15, snapping an NHL record of 13 consecutive losses.

Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Morrissey and Cole Perfetti each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Winnipeg-born Cody Glass scored twice for New Jersey. Nico Hischier also had a goal, and Allen stopped 18 shots. The Devils have lost four consecutive games for the first time since early December.

BLUE JACKETS 3, MAMMOTH 2, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dmitri Voronkov scored on a power play at 1:01 of overtime to give Columbus a victory over Utah.

Voronkov tipped Zach Werenski’s feed past Vitek Vanecek from close range with Utah’s Daniil But off for tripping Adam Fantilli late in regulation.

Mikael Pyyhita and Charlie Coyle scored in regulation for Columbus, with Coyle tying it at 2 on a power play with 1:29 left in the second period. Jet Greaves made 25 saves to help prevent Columbus from going winless on a four-game trip.

Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Utah, with Clayton Keller assisting on both for his eighth multi-assist game of the season. Vanecek made 34 saves. Utah had won three in a row.

PREDATORS 3, CAPITALS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored a goal and added two assists to lead Nashville to a victory over Washington.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Cole Smith also scored, and Justus Annunen made 28 saves for the Predators, winners of two of three.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, Ethen Frank also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for Washington, losers of two of three.

Annunen, who earlier in the week signed a two-year extension with the Predators, has won three consecutive decisions.

Ovechkin scored the game’s first goal at 5:56 of the opening period.

With the Capitals on a two-man advantage, John Carlson sent a pass to Ovechkin at the left faceoff dot, where he beat Annunen with a one-timer for his 20th of the season, the 21st consecutive season he’s scored at least 20.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl had two goals and three assists, Jack Eichel also scored twice and Vegas beat San Jose, ending young Sharks star Macklin Celebrini’s points streak at 13 games.

Vegas won its fourth straight game, completing a back-to-back after beating St. Louis 4-2 at home Saturday night.

Pavel Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist, Zach Whitecloud and Shea Theodore also scored, and Carl Lindbom stopped 18 shots. Mark Stone had two assists, but his goals streak ended at team record-tying seven games.

Collin Graf and Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks, and Yaroslav Askarov made 26 saves. San Jose also played Saturday, beating Dallas 5-4 at home in overtime.

Eichel opened the scoring at 7:19 of the first period, and Dorofeyev scored his 17th goal of the season on a power play with 9:03 to go in the period.

