Konecny scores twice as Flyers end 6-game skid with 2-1 victory at Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice for his first multigoal game this season and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Monday.

Philadelphia stopped a six-game slide and ended Vegas’ seven-game winning streak.

The Flyers improved to 6-8-2 since opening the season 17-9-6. They had lost six of their previous seven meetings with the Golden Knights.

Konecny has 17 goals this season. He scored 3:46 into the first period, and his short-handed goal at 7:22 of the third gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. Both goals were unassisted.

Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal for Vegas late in the second, and Adin Hill turned aside 15 shots.

It marked the first time Vegas scored just one goal since Dec. 17, a 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey at home.

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers, including two during a 6-on-4 situation at the end of the game. With the Golden Knights on a power play, they pulled Hill for an extra skater.

The Golden Knights, who entered leading the NHL with a power-play percentage of 47.1% since Jan. 6, had a season-high seven opportunities with the man advantage.

Flyers: Continue their three-game trip at Utah on Wednesday.

Golden Knights: Open a four-game trip in Boston on Thursday.

