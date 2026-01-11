Knoll, Zumwinkle score twice, Frost swamp Torrent 6-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Katy Knoll and Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals apiece and the Minnesota Frost handed the…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Katy Knoll and Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals apiece and the Minnesota Frost handed the Seattle Torrent their worst loss, 6-2 on Sunday.

Minnesota, which spoiled the Torrent’s inaugural home opener 3-0, became the first team to score more than four goals against the expansion team.

Taylor Heise had a goal and two assists and Abby Hustler had a goal and an assist for the Frost (5-1-2-3). Maddie Rooney had 24 saves in picking up her second win.

Jessie Eldridge and Danielle Serdachny scored for the Torrent (3-1-1-5). Minnesota threw a season-high 45 shots at Seattle goalie Hannah Murphy.

Knoll opened the scoring with a power play goal late in the first period, putting a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle over Murphy’s shoulder.

Zumwinkle poked in a rebound over her own miss in the opening seconds of the second period and midway through blew a wrist shot from the right circle over Murphy.

Eldridge was alone out front for a wrister after intercepting a Heise pass, but Heise made up for that with a goal early in the third period before Knoll made it 4-1.

Up next

Seattle, which ended a four-game road trip, returns home to play league-leading Boston on Sunday.

Minnesota plays at the New York Siren on Friday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.