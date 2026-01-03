Kings take on the Bucks on 4-game losing streak

Milwaukee Bucks (15-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-27, 14th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Sunday,…

Milwaukee Bucks (15-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-27, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to end its four-game skid when the Kings take on Milwaukee.

The Kings have gone 5-11 at home. Sacramento gives up 122.5 points and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 6-11 away from home. Milwaukee averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The Kings score 110.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 116.0 the Bucks allow. The Kings average 113.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 122.5 the Kings allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Bucks 135-133 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. Zach LaVine led the Kings with 31 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 23.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Bucks: Gary Harris: day to day (neck), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

