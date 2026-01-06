Kings’ Keegan Murray to miss at least 3 to 4 weeks with sprained ankle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray will miss at least the next three to four weeks due…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray will miss at least the next three to four weeks due to a sprained left ankle.

Murray injured the ankle in the third quarter of the Kings’ 115-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Kings officials said an MRI revealed a moderate ankle sprain.

The Kings said Murray will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

Murray, 25, has averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds through 19 games this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.