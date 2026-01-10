Khusnutdinov and Zacha each have their 1st hat tricks as the Bruins rout the Rangers 10-2

BOSTON (AP) — Pavel Zacha recorded his first career hat trick — one of his goals coming while most of…

BOSTON (AP) — Pavel Zacha recorded his first career hat trick — one of his goals coming while most of New York’s players were in the locker room at the end of the first period — and the Boston Bruins coasted past the Rangers 10-2 on Saturday.

Marat Khusnutdinov had four goals to go along with Zacha’s three, giving the Bruins their first pair with hat tricks in the same home game in club history.

The Bruins won for the fourth time in five games, avenging a 6-2 blowout loss at home against the Rangers on Nov. 28.

It’s also the first time since 1964 that two Bruins recorded a hat trick in the same game. Fraser Minten had two goals, Charlie McAvoy added one for Boston and David Pastrnak matched a team record with six assists.

Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven. Coach Mike Sullivan remained one win short of 500 in his NHL career.

Zacha’s third goal made it 6-1 midway into the second period, prompting Sullivan to pull starting goalie Jonathan Quick.

But it was Zacha’s second that got the most interest.

The Bruins winger fired a shot from the right circle that trickled behind Quick, where defenseman Braden Schneider tried to sweep it clear of the crease before it crossed.

The period ended and most of the Rangers left the bench while the Bruins’ players remained. The goal was awarded after a review.

Khusnutdinov’s first tied at 1 just 2:31 into the first period. His third made it 8-2 in the third.

Bruins winger Morgan Geekie left the game at the end of the first period for a “family matter.”

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made a right-pad stop on Vincent Trocheck’s penalty shot.

Up next

Rangers: Host Seattle on Monday night.

Bruins: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.