Kevin Durant’s 32 points helps Houston Rockets end Detroit Pistons’ 4-game winning streak

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points as the Houston Rockets ended the Detroit Pistons’ four-game winning streak with a 111-104 victory Friday night.

Durant averages 30.6 points in 32 career games against the Pistons – his highest average against any other team. He added seven rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes without a turnover.

Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and Reed Shepherd added 18 points for the Rockets, who have won four of five. Amen Thompson had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Houston, which had lost five straight on the road.

Jalen Duren led Detroit with 18 points and seven rebounds, but Detroit’s other four starters combined for 37 points on 13-of-35 shooting (37.1%).

Houston outscored Detroit 34-20 in the third quarter to turn a tie game into an 86-72 lead. Durant and Sheppard combined for 18 points in the quarter on 7-for-8 shooting.

Detroit got within 87-80 with a four-point possession early in the fourth. Cade Cunningham missed, but Jae’Sean Tate was called for a flagrant foul when he undercut Ron Holland II as he went for the rebound. Holland made both free throws and Duren dunked off a Cunningham lob.

After a Rockets turnover, Isaiah Stewart’s three-point play made it 87-83, but the Pistons couldn’t get even.

Josh Okogie’s 3-pointer made it 101-93 with 5:19, and Houston moved the lead back to double figures on Shepherd’s layup with 2:04 left.

Durant had 18 points in the first half, but the Pistons had a 36-24 edge in points in the paint to keep the game tied at 52 going into the third quarter.

Houston’s defense stepped up early in the third quarter, holding Cunningham and Duncan Robinson to two shot attempts in the first eight minutes. The Rockets outshot Detroit 68.4% (13-19) to 36.4% (8—22) in the period.

Rockets: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Pistons: Host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon.

