Kaprizov scores second goal of game in OT to lift Wild past Red Wings, 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game 45 seconds into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Kaprizov came down the middle and beat goalie Cam Talbot with a wrist shot from between the circles.

Mats Zuccarello also scored twice, and Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves.

Quinn Hughes had three assists, giving him 43 on the season, tied for the most among NHL defensemen. Hughes has seven assists in his last four games and has had at least three assists in a game four times since joining the Wild in a trade with Vancouver on December 12.

Lucas Raymond had two goals and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Detroit. Talbot made 35 saves.

The point for getting past regulation moved the Red Wings into tie with Carolina atop the Eastern Conference with 67 points. Detroit had won eight of its last nine.

The Red Wings took three one-goal leads, but the Wild answered each time.

Raymond and Kaprizov traded power-play goals in the first period.

Late in the second period, Detroit capitalized on a Wild turnover to take a 2-1 lead. Marcus Johansson’s pass hit the skate of Detroit’s Marco Kasper and the puck deflected to Raymond alone in front of the net. He beat Gustavsson with a wrist shot for his second goal of the night and 17th of the season.

Zuccarello scored twice in the third period.

Up next

Red Wings: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Wild: Host Florida on Saturday night.

