Josi’s late goal lifts Predators past Islanders, 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Roman Josi scored with 1:14 remaining in the game to lift the Nashville Predators past the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday night.

Filip Forsberg scored twice for Nashville, while Matthew Wood added a goal and an assist as the Predators snapped a three-game losing streak. Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves including a point-blank stop on Emil Heineman in the closing seconds.

On his winner, Josi skated into the Islanders zone, circled back and fired a shot over the glove of Ilya Sorokin that made him the first defenseman in franchise history with 200 career NHL goals.

Mathew Barzal finished with a goal and an assist for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored but the Islanders’ three-game winning streak came to an end. Sorokin made 38 saves.

The Islanders jumped to an early 2-0 lead when Barzal and Schaefer scored 4:27 apart within the first six minutes of the first period.

Forsberg got the Predators on the board with a power-play goal, and Wood capitalized on an Islanders miscue 2:54 later to tie the game at 2-all with 6:07 remaining in the first period.

Pageau put the Islanders back in front at 7:21 of the second period, burying his own rebound, but Forsberg answered again later in the frame with his second goal of the night to knot the score at 3.

Predators: Host St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Islanders: Visit Washington Capitals on Monday night.

