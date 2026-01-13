Josi scores twice, including winner in OT as Predators beat Oilers 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored his second goal of the game at 3:43 of overtime, and the Nashville…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored his second goal of the game at 3:43 of overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Erik Haula and Steven Stamkos also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the Predators in their third win in four games.

Zach Hyman scored two power-play goals, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and Connor McDavid also had two assists on his 29th birthday for the Oilers, who are 3-0-2 in their last five. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

In overtime, Josi capped a wild sequence, scoring on a one-timer from a tough angle off of a pass from Brady Skjei.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 2:45 into the game, and Hyman tied it on the man advantage with 2:54 remaining in the first. McDavid’s assist on the play extended his point streak to 20 games. He has 19 goals and 27 assists over that span.

Draisaitl had an assist to give him 28 goals and 23 assists in his last 22 games against Nashville. McDavid has at least one point in 17-straight games against the Predators.

Nashville regained the lead at 3:03 of the second when Haula collected a rebound in front and beat Jarry with a backhand just underneath the crossbar.

Jarry returned to the Edmonton lineup after being activated off of injured reserve earlier Tuesday.

Draisaitl’s goal at 7:20 of the second tied the game once again, and Edmonton took its only lead with 6:48 left in the second when Hyman tapped home a rebound.

Josi tied it once again 38 seconds later, firing one high to Jarry’s stick side from the right point.

