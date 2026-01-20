Josh Giddey could return from strained left hamstring this week after being sidelined since Dec. 31

CHICAGO (AP) — Guard Josh Giddey is just about ready to return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup after being sidelined…

CHICAGO (AP) — Guard Josh Giddey is just about ready to return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup after being sidelined the past three weeks because of a strained left hamstring, coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday.

Donovan said prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers that Giddey could return at Minnesota on Thursday. The Australian missed his 11th game in a row.

“Feels pretty good,” Donovan said. “I think it’s just waiting to hear from the medical of what they want to do and how Josh feels. But everything that I’ve gotten from Josh in medical is that there were no setbacks and he’s doing well.”

Giddey has not played since a loss to New Orleans on Dec. 31. He walked off the court gingerly in the first minute of the second half in that game.

Giddey has performed at an All-Star level in his second season in Chicago since a trade from Oklahoma City. He is averaging a team-high 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9 assists, and has seven triple-doubles.

“I don’t know what the cutoff point is in terms of missed games and things like that, but before he got hurt, I think you could certainly make the argument he was playing at that level for strong consideration,” Donovan said.

The Bulls were ninth in the Eastern Conference at 20-22 entering Tuesday’s game. Forward Patrick Williams sat out because of a sprained right ankle and is day to day. ___

