Johnson, Hawks take on the Raptors

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks visit Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference action.

The Raptors are 17-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 112.5 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Hawks are 10-13 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has a 9-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors average 113.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 119.5 the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Raptors give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 109-97 on Nov. 8, with Brandon Ingram scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Quickley is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Ingram is averaging 30.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 23.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 121.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 32.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back).

Hawks: N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Trae Young: day to day (quad).

