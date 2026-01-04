Johnson and the Hawks take on conference foe Toronto

Atlanta Hawks (17-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (21-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Monday, 7:30…

Atlanta Hawks (17-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (21-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors host Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference play.

The Raptors are 18-10 in conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the NBA with 29.3 assists per game. Immanuel Quickley leads the Raptors averaging 6.3.

The Hawks have gone 10-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 4-5 in one-possession games.

The Raptors are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Raptors allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 4 the Raptors won 134-117 led by 29 points from RJ Barrett, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 31 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 50.7% and averaging 19.1 points for the Raptors. Barrett is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 24 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 31 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 121.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 32.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (reconditioning), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: day to day (back), Trae Young: day to day (quad).

