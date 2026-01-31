Joel Embiid’s 40 points lead 76ers to victory over Pelicans after Paul George’s 25-game suspension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 40 points and 11 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers win hours after Paul…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 40 points and 11 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers win hours after Paul George was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, 124-114 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

The NBA did not disclose the nature of the violation or the substance that was involved, and George released a statement to ESPN saying he took something that was “improper.”

Without George, the 76ers couldn’t shake the 13-win Pelicans until the final minutes.

Tyrese Maxey scored 18 points and hit one of his four 3-pointers that gave the Sixers a 117-111 lead and Embiid and VJ Edgecombe followed with consecutive 3s for the 123-113 lead.

Embiid heard “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants as he stepped to the free-throw line with 11.3 seconds left. He sank his first one to hit the 40-point mark.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and the 76ers hit 17 3-pointers to end the night on a high note after they learned they would have to make a playoff push largely without George.

Saddiq Bey led the Pelicans with 34 points and Zion Williamson had 11.

George was absent as the franchise celebrated the 25th anniversary of Allen Iverson and the 76ers’ improbable run to the NBA Finals. Allen Iverson was in the house and so were many of the featured players and architects of the conference champions such as former team president Pat Croce and general manager Billy King. The 76ers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the NBA Finals.

The Sixers also haven’t advanced out of the second round in the East since 2001. George’s suspension only pushes the odds that streak extends at least one more season.

Up next

Pelicans: At Charlotte on Monday night.

76ers: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

