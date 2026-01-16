Jets take win streak into game against the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (19-22-5, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7…

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (19-22-5, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of four consecutive games.

Winnipeg has gone 11-9-3 in home games and 19-22-5 overall. The Jets have given up 143 goals while scoring 140 for a -3 scoring differential.

Toronto is 23-16-8 overall and 7-11-3 in road games. The Maple Leafs have scored 158 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 6-5. Auston Matthews scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 23 goals and 35 assists for the Jets. Jonathan Toews has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 17 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has scored eight goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

