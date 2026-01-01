Jets take losing streak into game against the Maple Leafs

Winnipeg Jets (15-19-4, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-15-6, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (15-19-4, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-15-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -146, Jets +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets, on a seven-game losing streak, play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 13-5-5 record in home games and an 18-15-6 record overall. The Maple Leafs are seventh in NHL play with 128 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Winnipeg is 15-19-4 overall and 7-11-2 on the road. The Jets serve 10 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in the league.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 18 goals and 27 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Jets: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

