Jazz take on the Mavericks on 4-game slide

Dallas Mavericks (14-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-23, 13th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Dallas Mavericks (14-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-23, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to end its four-game slide when the Jazz play Dallas.

The Jazz are 7-18 in Western Conference games. Utah gives up 127.1 points and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Mavericks are 8-16 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz average 119.8 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 116.9 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks’ 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (49.0%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 140-133 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 16. Keyonte George led the Jazz with 37 points, and Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 24.3 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Anthony Davis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-7, averaging 120.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Brandon Williams: day to day (heel), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.