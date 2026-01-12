Jazz bounce back after a 55-point loss and beat Cavaliers 123-112

CLEVELAND (AP) — Keyonte George scored 32 points, Lauri Markkanen added 28 and the Utah Jazz bounced back after a…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Keyonte George scored 32 points, Lauri Markkanen added 28 and the Utah Jazz bounced back after a 55-point loss and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 Monday night.

George had 16 points during the third quarter, when Utah rallied from a 10-point deficit and regained control and began its five-game road trip with a victory. George also was 12 of 12 at the free throw line and had nine assists.

The win was the Jazz’s second in their past eight games and came two nights after a 150-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the second-largest by scoring margin in franchise history and the biggest since they moved from New Orleans in 1979.

Markkanen, 10th in the league in scoring at 27.8 points per game, also had 12 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkik, who missed the last two games due to a toe injury, had 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 23 points and Donovan Mitchell scored 21. The Cavaliers have dropped two of three.

The Cavaliers trailed by 17 points midway through the first quarter and 46-36 before going on a 26-8 run over the last 7:45 of the second quarter to take a 62-54 lead at halftime. Garland led the way during the run with nine points.

Cleveland’s largest lead was 10 points early in the third quarter before Utah rallied by going on a 21-8 run.

Utah had a 90-89 lead early in the fourth quarter before going on a 16-6 run over a three-minute span to take control. Svi Mykhailiuk began the run with a pair of 3-pointers.

Both teams shot well from the line. Cleveland made all 13 of its free throws and Utah was 25 of 28.

