Jay Vine retains the overall lead in the Tour Down Under as Jhonatan Narvaez crashes out

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Britain’s Ethan Vernon won the dramatic fourth stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race Saturday which was shortened because of high temperatures and which saw defending champion Jhonatan Narvaez forced to abandon the tour after crashing.

Narvaez’s UAE Team Emirates teammate Jay Vine of Australia retains a lead of more than a minute on general classification ahead of the final stage of the tour on Sunday.

Saturday’s 176-kilometer (109-mile) stage was supposed to favor climbers, finishing with three grueling ascents of Old Wilunga Hill.

Instead, the stage was reduced to 131 kilometers (81 miles) as temperatures soared over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and the final climbs were removed because of the extreme fire risk on the bush-clad hill.

The stage ended in a bunch sprint on a long, slow rise to Wilunga township which Vernon (NSN Cycling Team) won from Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) of Denmark and Laurence Pithie (Bora Hansgrohe) of New Zealand.

“Considering the stage wasn’t meant to be (a sprint) 24 hours ago, to turn around and do that … was outrageous,” Vernon said. “I was sitting there feeling quite comfy with 250 meters to go, so I went and I got a gap and held it to the line.

“Everyone was suffering in the heat but the boys did a really good job of keeping me cool. I saw guys suffering and I kept it calm because I wasn’t suffering in the heat.”

Vine and Narvaez were first and second on general classification coming into the fourth stage, 1 minute, 5 seconds ahead of their nearest rival. At the end of the stage, Vine led by 1 minute, 3 seconds from Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco Alula) of Switzerland with Harry Sweeney (EF Education EasyPost) a further nine seconds back.

The final stage Sunday will be an undulating one, covering 169 kilometers (105 miles).

The race suffered a major shock when Narvaez crashed early Saturday and was ruled out of the tour on medical advice. A second crash with 84 kilometers (52 miles) remaining split the peleton and caused the withdrawal of another UAE rider.

After an early break Matthew Greenwood and Luke Plapp of Australia and Remy Cavagna of France stayed away from the peleton for most of the stage, leading by up to 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

Plapp started the stage 1 minute, 57 seconds behind Vine and that advantage made him the overall leader on the road at times. Cavagna dropped off with around 48 kilometers (29 miles) to ride and Greenwood and Plapp finally were caught 23.7 kilometers (14 miles) from the finish.

