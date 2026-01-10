Jason Kidd ejected from Mavericks’ game in Chicago for arguing with Scott Foster

CHICAGO (AP) — Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was ejected midway through the first quarter of Dallas’ loss at Chicago on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was ejected midway through the first quarter of Dallas’ loss at Chicago on Saturday night after arguing with referee Scott Foster.

Kidd appeared to be angry he wasn’t granted his request to challenge a goaltending call on Max Christie with 5:44 remaining in the quarter. The Mavericks called a timeout, which initiates the coach’s challenge process, but Foster said that came too late to allow the challenge because Dallas was already preparing to pass the ball in.

“The window closes for replay challenge once the thrower-in is given the ball,” Foster said.

Kidd argued with Foster, who called two technical fouls for the ejection.

“He used profanity toward an official on two separate occasions and was given a technical foul for each occasion,” Foster said.

Frank Vogel coached the Mavericks for the remainder of the game.

