Jarry makes 31 saves in Oilers’ 6-0 victory as Canucks drop 10th straight

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for his first shutout for Edmonton, Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen each scored twice and the Oilers routed the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 on Saturday night.

Vancouver has lost 10 in a row (0-8-2) to fall to 16-27-5. The Canucks last lost 10 straight in the 1997-98 season.

The Oilers scored all six goals in the second period, four goals on four shots in a 4:52 span. Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists in his 999th regular-season game.

Jarry had his 23rd career shutout and his first since Edmonton acquired him Pittsburgh on Dec. 12 for fellow goalie Stuart Skinner.

Nikita Tolopilo made 29 saves.

Edmonton played without star forward Leon Draisaitl, with the Oilers saying he returned to Germany to attend to a family illness and is expected to rejoin the team next week.

Up next

Oilers: Host St. Louis on Sunday night to open an eight-game homestand.

Canucks: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

