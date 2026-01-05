James Harden sits out Clippers game against Warriors due to shoulder stiffness

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden sat out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Golden State Warriors on Monday…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden sat out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The 36-year-old guard had stiffness in his right shoulder and went through warmups before being ruled out. It’s just the third game he has missed this season.

Harden is averaging 25.7 points — his most since 2019-20 when he led the NBA in scoring. He’s seventh in the league with 8.0 assists per game and tied for 10th in minutes with 35.4.

Harden played major minutes when Kawhi Leonard missed 10 games in November with a sprained ankle and foot.

“I think definitely, just body fatigue, all the things he had to do as far as carrying the offense when Kawhi was out,” coach Tyronn Lue said before the game. “We didn’t really have a secondary scorer. He had to do a lot for us.”

