James and the Lakers take on Barnes and the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (25-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-16, sixth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Toronto Raptors (25-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers have gone 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 11-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors are 12-8 on the road. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 2.7.

The Lakers score 116.5 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 112.3 the Raptors give up. The Raptors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 48.9% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 123-120 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 44 points, and Barnes led the Raptors with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 22.6 points, six rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Deandre Ayton: day to day (knee), Luka Doncic: day to day (groin), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (hamstring), Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter: out (hip), Jamison Battle: day to day (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.