Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams help Thunder rally past Grizzlies 117-116

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 26 points, Kenrich Williams added 21, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:07 left,…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 26 points, Kenrich Williams added 21, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:07 left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 21-point deficit in the second half and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Friday night.

Memphis and Oklahoma City were working with short-handed lineups.

Ajay Mitchell added 23 points for Oklahoma City, which has won 16 straight against Memphis, including a sweep in the first round of last year’s playoffs. Aaron Wiggins finished with 16 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 23 points and seven rebounds. GG Jackson finished with 18 points, and Santi Aldama added 15. Memphis has lost six of seven.

Oklahoma City whittled away and pulled within 80-68 midway through the third, helped by a 15-6 run. Oklahoma City shot 61% in the third period and trailed 94-81 after three quarters.

The Thunder took the lead with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter when a 3-pointer by Kenrich Williams made it 115-114. Memphis guard Cedric Coward’s 14-foot attempt in the closing second was blocked by Alex Caruso to preserve the Thunder comeback.

While Memphis has dealt with absences much of the season, Oklahoma City played without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, among others. While Hartenstein has been out for several games with a soleus strain, Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Cason Wallace played in Wednesday’s 129-125 overtime loss to Utah.

Memphis continued to miss primary starters Ja Morant (right calf contusion) and Zach Edey (left ankle stress) among six rotation players on the injury list.

Up next

Thunder: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Complete a four-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.