Jalen Brunson leaves Knicks’ game in Sacramento after hurting right ankle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Brunson missed the final three quarters of New York’s loss to Sacramento on Wednesday night because of a right ankle injury.

The All-Star point guard was hurt in the first quarter when he was dribbling and his ankle appeared to give out and he fell to the court. Brunson went to the locker room and the Knicks said he was questionable to return before later ruling him out for the second half.

Brunson had four points in five minutes. His status for the Knicks’ game Thursday at Golden State is uncertain.

Brunson missed two games with a sprained right ankle in November and a month with the same injury late in the 2024-25 season.

