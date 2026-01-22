Jakara Anthony, Scotty James among 53 athletes named in Australian team for Milan Cortina Games

SYDNEY (AP) — Defending moguls gold medalist Jakara Anthony and five-time Olympian Scotty James in snowboard halfpipe were among 53…

SYDNEY (AP) — Defending moguls gold medalist Jakara Anthony and five-time Olympian Scotty James in snowboard halfpipe were among 53 athletes named to the Australian team for the Milan Cortina Games on Friday.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it was the largest Australian contingent in 12 years and with 62% female, the highest percentage of women Australia has had on any Summer or Winter Games team.

Five of the six medalists from the past two Games have been selected — Anthony, James, Matt Graham in moguls, Tess Coady in snowboard big air/slopestyle and Jarryd Hughes in snowboard cross.

Five teenagers are on the Australian team for the Feb. 6-22 Games in Italy, including Indra Brown, the soon-to-be 16-year-old who is ranked No. 1 in freeski halfpipe.

“It’s pretty special to be the youngest athlete for Australia,” Melbourne schoolgirl Brown said. “I started dreaming about being an Olympian in 2022 after seeing Jakara Anthony win gold in moguls. It was super inspirational and just gave me a lot of passion and desire to do it as well.”

The AOC said that with two weeks to go before the Games begin, the Australian team has won 26 World Cup medals during the 2025-26 World Cup season, including 13 golds.

“We now have many regular World Cup podium performers,” said Australian chef de mission Alisa Camplin, who won gold in aerials for Australia at Salt Lake City in 2002. “This is a well-rounded team of fierce competitors on snow and ice.”

