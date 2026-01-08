Jackson, Grizzlies to host Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (30-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-21, 10th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee;…

Oklahoma City Thunder (30-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-21, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference action Friday.

The Grizzlies are 14-12 in Western Conference games. Memphis is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 115.2 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Thunder have gone 25-6 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the league scoring 121.4 points per game while shooting 48.9%.

The 115.2 points per game the Grizzlies score are 7.1 more points than the Thunder allow (108.1). The Thunder average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 14.4 per game the Grizzlies allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 119-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama is averaging 16.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

Thunder: 5-4, averaging 118.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Ja Morant: day to day (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee), Cedric Coward: day to day (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Jaylin Williams: day to day (heel), Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

