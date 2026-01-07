Jackson, Grizzlies take on the Suns

Phoenix Suns (21-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-20, 10th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday,…

Phoenix Suns (21-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-20, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take on Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-11 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 2.9.

The Suns are 19-13 in conference matchups. Phoenix is 4-5 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.3 per game the Suns allow. The Suns are shooting 46.5% from the field, which equals what the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 114-113 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points, and Booker led the Suns with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Booker is averaging 25.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 119.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Ja Morant: day to day (calf), Cedric Coward: day to day (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Suns: Jamaree Bouyea: out (concussion protocol), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

