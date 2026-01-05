Islanders take on the Devils after overtime win

New Jersey Devils (22-18-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

New Jersey Devils (22-18-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Islanders after the Islanders took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

New York has a 6-5-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 23-15-4 record overall. The Islanders have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 116 goals.

New Jersey has gone 22-18-2 overall with a 4-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have a 9-3-2 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has scored 12 goals with 16 assists for the Islanders. Calum Ritchie has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has nine goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has scored two goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

