Islanders host the Sabres in Eastern Conference play

Buffalo Sabres (28-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-18-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres face off in Eastern Conference play.

New York is 14-8-2 at home and 27-18-5 overall. The Islanders have a 19-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo has gone 12-11-2 in road games and 28-17-5 overall. The Sabres have a 26-4-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has scored 13 goals with 21 assists for the Islanders. Anthony Duclair has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has seven goals and 29 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored six goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.