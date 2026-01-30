Islanders bring win streak into matchup with the Predators

Nashville Predators (24-23-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (30-19-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Saturday,…

Nashville Predators (24-23-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (30-19-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders come into a matchup against the Nashville Predators as winners of three games in a row.

New York is 15-9-2 at home and 30-19-5 overall. The Islanders are 21-2-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Nashville has a 24-23-6 record overall and a 10-11-4 record on the road. The Predators have a -31 scoring differential, with 149 total goals scored and 180 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 2-1 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored seven goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.